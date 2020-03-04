WEATHER AWARE: Slight Risk for Severe Weather Wednesday Across the Gulf Coast

A cold front will begin moving into the region overnight. South winds will continue to keep moisture high. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the 60s. There will likely be areas of dense fog over Mobile Bay and Gulf Coast waterways. Spotty showers and storms will develop out ahead of the front. There will be a slim chance for one or two strong storms overnight.

The chance for heavy rain and severe storms will increase through Wednesday. A stalled frontal boundary a wave of low pressure moving along that boundary will leading to a soggy day. Scattered storms will stick around through most of the day. Isolated strong or severe storms will be possible with the highest chances sitting along and south of that frontal zone. The entire Gulf Coast will remain under a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 of 5) for severe storms. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and a brief tornado will be possible. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire region. Most areas could pick up 2-4” of rain through Thursday morning. Isolated higher amounts will be possible.

Showers will linger into Thursday as the weather system moves east. Sunshine will return to the region by Friday with seasonable temperatures. Morning lows will fall into the 40s with highs in the middle 60s.