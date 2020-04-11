WEATHER AWARE: Significant Severe Weather Outbreak Possible over parts of the Southeast Easter Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A light north wind will keep temperatures cool. Overnight lows will range from the middle 50s at the coast to the lower and middle 40s in our northern/inland communities.

Saturday will be a mostly quiet day. We will start off with plenty of sunshine and some high clouds, but clouds will begin to increase. A stray shower will be possible as we move into the evening and nighttime hours. High temperatures will top off close to seasonal norms in the lower and middle 70s. Winds will stay off easterly then transition to a southeasterly direction.







The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Southeast under and ENHANCED or MODERATE RISK for severe storms. A significant severe weather outbreak could unfold across Central Mississippi and West Central Alabama.

Most of the region sits under and ENHANCED RISK (level 3 out of 5) for Easter Sunday. Parts of Washington and Clarke counties have a higher risk. It will become warm and humid with increasing clouds. Highs will soar into the lower 80s. Shower and storm chances increase during the afternoon and evening hours. Severe storms will be possible. Damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail will all be a threat. Make sure your stay up-to-date with changing weather conditions through the weekend.