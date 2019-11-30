WEATHER AWARE: Showers and thunderstorms move through overnight

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Saturday Gulf Coast!

The first half of your evening looks dry with temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s. As we move into the overnight hours we become weather aware as a cold front moves through our area. Ahead of this cold front, a line of showers and thunderstorms will make their way through from NW to SE. While the threat for severe weather is low, it is not zero. The main threat is gusty winds, so anchor down those outdoor holiday decorations! Of course, we can’t rule out an isolated spin-up tornado, although that risk looks very low.

The timing for the showers and thunderstorms will be between 10 PM and 8 AM tomorrow morning. Since this system will move through primarily overnight, but sure to have multiple ways to get warnings! By mid-morning, the rain and clouds should clear out and we will have a beautiful rest of your Sunday!

Next week starts out below-average with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s and 40’s, but we end the work week in the lower 70’s!