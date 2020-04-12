WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather likely this evening

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening Gulf Coast!

We are weather alert as we are expecting severe weather in the News 5 area this evening. The core threat looks to be after sunset through the overnight hours. The severe weather risk looks to come to an end around 2 am. All modes of severe weather are possible including tornadoes (some strong, long-tracked), damaging wind (70 mph+), and large hail.

Several counties in our area are under a PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) tornado watch. This means that strong tornadoes are possible. Stay weather aware.



Please stay weather aware and informed as the evening goes on. Also have multiple ways to get warnings!

