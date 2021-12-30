WEATHER AWARE: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northern counties

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday Gulf Coast! Today is another News 5 WEATHER AWARE day. A leftover stationary front is draped across central AL into GA and is causing some thunderstorms to form this afternoon. As the front drapes further south, some of these storms are moving into our northern counties.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for Clarke, Monroe and Conecuh counties until 8 PM this evening. This means the conditions in these counties are favorable for severe weather. Even though there is a level 1 of 5 risk in place for the entire News 5 neighborhood, the severe weather threat is highest in the counties under the watch. The main threats will be damaging winds, but we cannot rule out some hail or a brief tornado as well. Those three counties are under a SLIGHT RISK of severe weather throughout the rest of the day and into the evening.





Highs today will be near 80 degrees for most. Tonight we may see lingering showers but the severe threat will fade after sunset. There has also been a Dense Fog Advisory issued for the coastline from 10 PM tonight through 11 AM Friday.

Tomorrow brings no severe risk, but we could see some showers.

Looking ahead to Saturday, there is a more potent system that will move through the second half of your New Years Day into Sunday. This brings the risk for strong storms as well. After that moves out, sunshine returns next week with a MAJOR cooldown in store.