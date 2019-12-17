WEATHER AWARE: Severe Threat Diminishing

The TORNADO WATCH from the overnight has expired.

It is a WEATHER AWARE MORNING here at News 5. As you begin your day, be aware of what is happening with the weather. There will continue to be a small risk for isolated severe thunderstorms early on, but that threat is beginning to diminish.

Past sunrise the risk for any severe weather will be gone and the weather story will change from stormy to COLD.

From mid-morning into the afternoon there may be a few lingering showers, but most will be dry by this afternoon. Clouds may stick around and if that’s the case, it will make it feel even colder.

Most have already hit their high temperature for the day and it will just be cooling as the day goes on. By midday most will be in the 40s or 50s with wind chills in the 40s. Winds will be northerly today, around 15-25 mph.

The winds will continue to whip around tonight and that will spell wind chills in the 20s by daybreak with actual temperatures in the mid 30s. Further inland a light freeze is possible.

Wednesday returns sunshine, but it will be cool with highs only in the low 50s. Most will be below freezing daybreak on Thursday with upper 20s and lower 30s.

Temperatures will begin to slowly moderate into the weekend, but we stay below seasonable averages, especially in the afternoons.