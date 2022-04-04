Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Today is a NEWS 5 WEATHER AWARE DAY for the threat of severe weather in our area today.

6:50 AM UPDATE – For the entire News 5 area until 2 PM this afternoon. This means that the conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes. We also have several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings ongoing in the News 5 area currently.

6:40 AM UPDATE – There are two Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in place at this time…..One for Monroe and Conecuh counties until 7 AM for 1 inch hail and winds of up to 50 mph. The other is for Greene County, MS until 7:15 AM for possible rotation, damaging winds of up to 60 mph and 1 inch hail.

6:30 AM UPDATE – The SPC has outline our area for the likelihood of a Tornado Watch issuance this morning (pictured below)

5:15 AM UPDATE – There are currently no watches or warnings issued for the News 5 area. There are several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings to our north.

TIMING: We are starting to see individual storms pop up ahead of the main line of storms right now that could become strong or severe. The main line will move through after sunrise this morning into our NW counties and move out of NW FL around sunset this evening.

SPC: There is a level 3 of 5 risk in place for all of our area through today meaning numerous severe storms are possible.

THREATS: The main threat today is damaging winds, but a few tornadoes and hail are both possible as well. Flooding will be possible near the coast this afternoon.

MARINE: There is a Small Craft Advisory in place until 10 pm tonight with a high risk for rip currents as well. A High Surf Advisory goes into effect starting at noon today.

WEDNESDAY: We get a brief break in the storms tonight through Wednesday morning before a secondary system moves in Wednesday afternoon. The severe weather threat is lower, at a level 2 of 5, with storms being less widespread and focused in our northern counties.

END OF THE WEEK: We finally clear out Thursday straight through the weekend. Temps will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with lows in the 40’s.