WEATHER AWARE: Severe Storms Possible Tonight through Saturday Afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our quiet weather pattern is coming to an end. We are WEATHER AWARE tonight on the Gulf Coast.

Clouds continue to increase this evening as a warm front moves north. This will set the stage for two severe weather windows Friday night and Saturday.

SATRUDAY: Midnight through 9 AM

A complex of storms will develop Friday evening over Texas and Louisiana. This will race east and affect areas mainly north of Mobile Bay overnight. As the storms move in, conditions will become favorable for severe storms. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible through 9 AM Saturday morning. The departing storm complex will likely leave a trail of moisture that could lead to a flash flooding threat.









SATRUDAY: 11 AM through 6 PM

A cold front will approach and slide through the region. Ahead of it, the atmosphere will likely recover with new storms developing. These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, some hail, and a brief tornado. Some heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding.









The weather pattern will improve for Sunday with drier air moving in. Highs will top off near 80 with lows falling into the 50s. Next week will start off warm with highs in the lower and middle 80s. Additional storms will be possible by Thursday and Friday of next week.