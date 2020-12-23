WEATHER AWARE: Severe storms possible tonight and early Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are WEATHER AWARE on the Gulf Coast tonight. A line of storms will bring a threat of severe weather followed by a surge of cold, arctic air.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue through the evening with winds increasing out of the south and southeast. An isolated shower will be possible through 10 PM. Temperatures will hover in the lower and middle 60s ahead of the approaching cold front.

After 10 PM, a line of showers and storms will move east and into our area. The main window for severe weather will begin around 1-2 AM and end around 7 AM. During this time, the most intense part of the line of storms will move through. The strongest storms will bring a risk for damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. The highest risk will be along and south of I-10.

Thursday morning will start off cloudy, windy, and wet. Rain will end by noon. Cold air will quickly move in behind the front. In fact, temperatures will start off in the 60s early in the morning and fall into the lower 40s by lunchtime. A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect with winds gusting over 35 mph at times Thursday. Wind chill values will hover in the lower 30s all day long.

Cold air will settle in for Christmas Day. Temperatures will hover in the 20s Christmas morning with wind chills in the teens and 20s. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s despite plenty of sunshine. A slow warming trend will begin this weekend and continue into next week. Another rain chance will arrive by the middle of next week ahead of New Year’s.