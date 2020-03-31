WEATHER AWARE: Severe Storms Possible Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today is a NEWS 5 WEATHER AWARE DAY due to a marginal and slight risk for severe weather across our area. WEATHER AWARE means, as you go about your day, keep up with the weather and have a way to get notified just in case rough weather finds you.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage after sunrise. The window for severe weather will begin in our western Counties around 8 am. Storms will likely be widely scattered moving from west to east through 2 pm. Any storms that can form will have the chance to become strong or severe. Damaging winds and some isolated hail appear to be the main weather hazards. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The best chances for severe storms will lie across areas north and east of Mobile Bay in Alabama and along/north of I-10 in the Florida Panhandle. The cold front will move through around 2 pm bringing an end to the storm threat. Skies will clear out with drier air moving in. Highs will reach the lower and middle 80s.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for parts of the Gulf Coast through 7pm. Wind gusts could approach 30 mph regardless of any storms.

The Gulf Coast is set up for some gorgeous weather Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler, more seasonable air will settle in with highs in the middle 70s and morning lows in the lower 50s. Temperatures will warm closer to 80 by the weekend with increase chance for showers and isolated storms.