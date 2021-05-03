WEATHER AWARE: Severe Storms Possible Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An active weather set-up will lead to multiple rounds of storms through the middle of the week. Severe storms will be possible.

Today will be a WEATHER AWARE Day for our area. A cold front will slowly move through the Southeast U.S. A complex of storms will develop ahead of the front and move toward the Gulf Coast. Isolated storms will develop around lunchtime and continue through the early afternoon. These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. The squall line should move into the region sometime around 3-5 PM. This line of storms will bring a risk of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Storms will march through the region through the late evening. The severe weather threat should end around 10 PM.

There is also a Flash Flood Watch for the entire area as we could see widespread 2-4″ rainfall totals with possible localized totals of 6-8″.

Ahead of the storms, it will be warm, muggy, and breezy.

Scattered downpours will linger Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Severe weather chances will drop after tomorrow morning. Drier and slightly cooler air will arrive for the end of the week. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s with lows in the 50s.