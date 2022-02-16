MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast is set for an unsettled Thursday with a chance for a few strong and severe storms.

Gusty southeast winds will stick around through the evening and into the night. This will help to drive up moisture. Extra clouds will build into the region through the night. A stray shower cannot be ruled out. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We will track a line of showers and storms that will develop to our west Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. A few showers and storms will develop in our northwestern counties and communities early in the afternoon around 2 pm. The chance of storms will increase as we move into the evening. The main hazard will be damaging wind gusts. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out. The chance of storms will continue through the first half of the night.

The cold front will usher in drier and cooler air for Friday. Skies will quickly clear becoming sunny. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.

This will set us up for a gorgeous weekend. Mornings will start off chilly in the 30s with highs rebounding into the 60s. Rain chances will increase again next week.