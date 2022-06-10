Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

OVERVIEW: Today is a News 5 WEATHER AWARE day. We are tracking a system that will be moving into our area bringing a line of showers and storms that could be strong or severe this afternoon.

RISK: Most of the News 5 neighborhood is under a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather. This means scattered severe storms are possible.

THREATS: The main threat today will be damaging wind, but we cannot rule out some hail and a brief tornado as well. You can also expect heavy rain and lots of lightning in these storms.

TIMING: Timing looks to be after lunch with some pop up storms possible along the coast, but the main line of storms looks to enter our area around 2 PM and exit around 7 PM. The rain will move out around 8-9 PM.

WHAT TO DO: Be sure you stay on top of the weather forecast and have two ways to get warnings. One can be your cell phone, but be sure to have a backup such as a NOAA weather radio as well.

THE WEEKEND: The front that will bring the storms this afternoon will stall over our area this weekend. This will bring a couple waves of scattered showers and storms Saturday. We will see overall less rain coverage Sunday at 40%. While organized severe weather is not expected, a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. Next week brings more heat and smaller rain chances.