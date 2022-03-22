Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast! Today is a News 5 WEATHER AWARE DAY as severe weather is possible this afternoon through tonight.

TIMING – Most will stay dry this morning, but after lunch, scattered showers and storms may pop up out ahead of the main line of storms. This could become strong or severe with damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes. The main line of storms then comes through this evening starting around 6 pm and moving SLOWLY through our area not exiting until mid-morning Wednesday.

SPC RISK – A level 4 of 5 significant severe weather risk has been issued for Greene County in MS and parts of Washington and Clarke counties in AL meaning widespread severe storms are likely. The rest of the counties west of I-65 are under a level 3 of 5 risk meaning numerous severe storms are possible. Those east of I-65 are under a level 2 of 5 risk meaning scattered severe storms are possible.

THREATS – All threats for severe weather including damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are all possible. Those west of I-65 have the potential to see a significant tornado or two (EF-2 or greater). Outside of thunderstorms, it will also be gusty with winds at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Flash flooding is also a concern as storms will be slow moving.

MARINE THREATS – There is a Small Craft Advisory in place through Wednesday afternoon with winds of 25-30 kts and seas at 7-9 feet. There is also a high risk for rip currents through Thursday and a High Surf Advisory in place. Stay out of the water!

WHAT TO DO – Since much of this severe weather risk will be overnight, it is SUPER important to be sure you have multiple ways to get warnings that will wake you up, such as a NOAA Weather Radio. Do not rely on just your cell phone. Also be sure you stay on top of the weather forecast and have your safety plan ready to go.

WHAT IS NEXT? The severe weather threat will come to an end mid-morning Wednesday and we will clear out Thursday straight through the weekend. Highs will stay in the 70’s with lows in the 40’s.