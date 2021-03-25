WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Today is a News 5 WEATHER AWARE DAY. This means to stay alert to the changing weather conditions in addition to being sure that you have multiple ways to get warnings, and have a plan if a warning is issued.

SEVERE WEATHER RISK:

The severe weather risk is higher the further north you go, but there is a risk for potential severe weather in the entire News 5 area. Northern Washington and Clarke counties are under a level 4 of 5 risk which means widespread severe storms are likely. Most of Greene county (MS), Washington, Clarke and Monroe counties (AL) are under a level 3 of 5 risk which means numerous severe storms are possible. George and Jackson counties (MS) as well as Mobile, Baldwin, Monroe, Escambia (AL), Escambia (FL), and northern Santa Rosa counties (FL) are included in a level 2 of 5 risk which means scattered severe storms are possible. Southern Santa Rosa and all of Okaloosa county is included in a level 1 of 5 risk which means isolated severe storms are possible. Try not to focus too much on the exact risk you are in, because the chance for severe storms exist for everyone. Tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail are all possible through around 9 PM this evening.







ALERTS:

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY – For southern Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia (FL), and Santa Rosa counties until 1:00 AM Friday. PDS TORNADO WATCH: For Greene (MS), Washington (AL), and Clarke (AL) counties until Thursday at 8:00 PM. “PDS” means Particularly Dangerous Situation and also means that numerous strong tornadoes are possible in addition to 80 mph wind gusts and large hail within the warning area. WIND ADVISORY: For all of the News 5 are until Thursday at 10:00 PM. This means that wind gusts of over 35 mph winds are possible.