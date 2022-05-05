MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a relatively quiet weather stretch for the Gulf Coast, the chance of strong and severe storms returns Friday.

An approaching cold front will lead to southerly breezes through the evening and into the night. Overnight low temperatures will stay elevated with increasing clouds, especially after midnight.

Friday will be a WEATHER AWARE DAY for the Gulf Coast. Storms are expected to move in from the west starting around or just before sunrise. These storms will move slowly from west to east through the day. Right now, it appears the storms should exit Northwest Florida by 2-3 PM. The storms moving through will present multiple weather hazards. Damaging winds and hail will be the main weather hazards. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.





Drier air will move in for the weekend. Mornings will run cooler in the lower and middle 60s. Afternoons will remain unseasonably warm reaching the upper 80s.

A stretch of warm weather will continue into next week. Highs will reach the lower 90s with morning lows in the upper 60s. Small rain chances will reenter the forecast next Wednesday.