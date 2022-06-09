MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Active, unsettled weather has returned to the Gulf Coast. Sever storms appear possible to wrap up the work week.

Isolated storms will continue through the early evening with most of the activity rolling offshore. Scattered clouds will stick around with overnight lows falling into the lower and middle 70s.

Friday is a WEATHER AWARE Day for the Gulf Coast. Morning showers and storms will be possible along the coast. The main batch of rain will come after 1 PM. Storms will roll in from the northwest producing heavy rain, damaging winds, and some hail. This does not appear to be a tornado threat for the Gulf Coast. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts Friday afternoon. The severe weather window will last from 1 pm to 7 pm.



Moisture levels remain high for Saturday. Storms will remain scattered into the afternoon and evening. Although rain chances will drop, there will remain a daily chance of afternoons storms Sunday through the middle of next week. Temperatures will remain quite warm with highs in the middle 90s next week. Heat index values will easily exceed 100°.