WEATHER AWARE: Severe storms moving out of our area

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast!

We are weather aware this evening as a cluster of thunderstorms is moving into our area. The SW parts of our area are under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) meaning isolated severe storms are possible. The main threat with this cluster of thunderstorms is damaging winds and frequent lightning. Damaging winds can bring down power lines, tree limbs and damage roofs.. After around 11 pm, these storms should start to move out.

Tomorrow will be more of a typical summertime pattern with hot temperatures in the low-to-mid 90’s and afternoon showers and isolated storms. Another heat advisory has been issued for tomorrow for our MS counties as well as Mobile and Baldwin counties.

For the rest of the week we will see typical summertime weather with isolated afternoon storms and hot temperatures in the 90’s.

The tropics are quiet and are expected to stay that way through the next 5 days.