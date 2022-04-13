MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast will need to stay WEAHER AWARE this evening through Thursday morning as a line of showers and thunderstorms blasts through the region. Multiple weather threats appear possible.

Southeast winds will continue to increase through the evening ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will bring a complex of showers and storms to the region. Isolated storms ahead of the main line will be possible as early as 7pm. The main threat for storms will come after 9 PM.

The main threat from tonight’s round of storms will be damaging winds up to 60 mph. This threat will come with the line of storms moving into our Mississippi Counties starting around 9pm. Some spotty hail and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out as the storms move east through Alabama after 10pm. The threat for Northwest Florida will come after midnight and continue through 5-6am Thursday. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive important weather alerts.

Rain will linger for areas east of I-65 through midday. Some sunshine will arrive into the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

A meandering frontal boundary will be a focus for a continued, unsettled weather pattern as we head into the holiday weekend. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s with morning lows in the 60s. Rain chances will hover at 40-50% Saturday and Easter Sunday.