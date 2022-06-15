Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

We have A LOT going on in the weather world today. We are WEATHER AWARE for the chance of strong to severe storms this afternoon/evening in addition to another Heat Advisory in place for our AL and NW FL counties. We are also tracking in the tropics. Here in the breakdown……

SEVERE WEATHER

We stay mostly quiet this morning, but we become weather aware this afternoon for the chance of strong to severe storms. We are tracking a complex “back door” system that will actually move east to west through our area (as opposed to our normal west to east moving storms) starting around 6 PM this evening through around midnight. Out ahead of that this afternoon, scattered showers and storms will be possible as well. Our whole area is under a level 2 of 5 storms meaning scattered severe storms are possible. The main threat will be damaging winds with hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning possible as well. This is not a guarantee for severe weather, but the chance is out there.

HEAT

For the fourth day in a row, we are under a Heat Advisory. This includes our AL and NW FL counties from 11 AM until 7 PM this evening for heat index values of 105 to 111 degrees. Please drink lots of water, take breaks in the shade/inside, and don’t forget about your pets!

TROPICS

We are also tracking an area of clouds and low pressure in the Caribbean. This has a medium chance of development in the next 5 days, but forecast models take this to the west and it is not a threat to our area. If that changes, we will update you.

THE REST OF THE WEEK/WEEKEND

Summertime returns after the system moves through tonight. Thursday and Friday bring scattered afternoon summertime storms and more heat. We dry out for Father’s Day with even hotter temps expected. High temperatures will reach the upper 90’s with heat index values well into the triple digits. We will likely see more heat advisories issued in the coming days….stayed tuned.