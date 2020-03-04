WEATHER AWARE: Severe and Flash Flooding Risk Continues Through Tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are WEATHER AWARE on the Gulf Coast with a chance of severe storms through tonight. Make sure you have a way to stay on top of the weather and have more than one way to get notifications just in case.

There is a TORNADO WATCH for our area until 10 AM. This means tornadoes are possible. Storms that become severe will also be capable of damaging winds and hail.

There is a FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 6 am tomorrow. Most over the next 24 hours will pick up 3-5 inches of rain, but in localized areas, 6-8 inches of rain will be possible.

A cold front will move into our area today and stall out. This front will help lock plenty of moisture in place and act as a spark for thunderstorm development. Today begins with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Also, if you’re traveling early there is patchy dense fog. Temperatures begin near 70 and that won’t change much during the day.

As the day goes on the front will still be over us. This will lead to rain coverage increasing. This afternoon brings rounds of heavy rain and a continued slight risk (level 2 of 5) for some severe weather. A slight risk means isolated severe storms are possible. While severe weather may not be widespread, the potential does exist for everyone in our area. It won’t be heavy rain non-stop throughout the day, but spots could see more than a few rounds of heavy rain.

By tonight a low pressure and cold front will be approaching from the west. This will lead to continued unsettled weather tonight. The slight risk for severe weather will continue through around daybreak tomorrow. The low pressure and cold front will start to move away to the east mid-morning into the early afternoon. The trend tomorrow will be clearing, and we may even see some sunshine before Thursday comes to a close.

For the end of the week into the Spring-Forward weekend, we get sunshine and near seasonable temperatures! It won’t be until Monday when we introduce our next chance for rain.