WEATHER AWARE: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued, thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We are WEATHER AWARE this afternoon as a few thunderstorms could produce microbursts with heavy downpours and damaging wind.





A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for Clarke, Washington, Mobile and southeast Mississippi until 7 pm later this evening. The main threat is damaging wind, heavy downpours and frequent lightning in scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A SLIGHT RISK (level 2/5) has been issued for Mobile, Washington, Greene, George and Jackson county, where it is more likely to see the stronger thunderstorms. The rest of our are, excluding Okaloosa County, is under a MARGINAL RISK (level 1/5).

Temperatures will feel steamy this afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values will sit in the upper 90s, with some of our inland communities feeling close to 100 outside. Stay hydrated!

There is a low risk for rip currents down by the coast. Monday we will see rain chances around 30% in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

We are also monitoring an area in the southern Gulf that has a medium chance for development over the next five days. It is too early for many details but we will keep you updated!