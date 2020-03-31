WEATHER AWARE: Scattered storms moving through Tuesday could become severe

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A south wind will pick up through the evening and overnight period. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for parts of the Gulf Coast through 7pm Tuesday. Wind gusts could approach 30 mph. Scattered clouds will stick around through the night with increasing rain chances by sunrise Tuesday. Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue to increase after 7 am. Storms will likely be widely scattered moving from west to east through 2 pm. Any storms that can form will have the chance to become strong or severe. Damaging winds and some isolated hail appear to be the main weather hazards. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The best chances for severe storms will lie across areas north of Mobile Bay in Alabama and north of I-10 in the Florida Panhandle. The cold front will move through around 2 pm bringing an end to the storm threat. Skies will clear out with drier air moving in. Highs will reach the lower and middle 80s.

The Gulf Coast is set up for some gorgeous weather Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler, more seasonable air will settle in with highs in the middle 70s and morning lows in the lower 50s. Temperatures will warm closer to 80 by the weekend with increase chance for showers and isolated storms.