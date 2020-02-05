WEATHER AWARE: Scattered storms likely Wednesday, some strong or severe

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are WEATHER AWARE along the Gulf Coast as we prepare for an approaching cold front. This front will bring a chance of strong storms and heavy rain to the region.

No severe weather is expected overnight, but a few spotty showers cannot be ruled out. A south wind will keep moisture levels high. This could lead to areas of fog, especially over Gulf Coast waterways. Temperatures will hover in the 60s..

The cold front will draw closer Wednesday. Shower and thunderstorm chances will rise after mid-morning. Storms that form during the day Wednesday could become severe. The main weather hazard will be damaging winds, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. There will also be a threat for heavy rain with a FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect for most of the region. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s prior to the rain starting up. Rain chances will remain elevated through the night as the front begins to march into the Gulf Coast. A severe weather threat will continue as a line of storms moves from west to east across our region overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Some areas could pick up 2-4” of rain through Thursday afternoon. Isolated spots could approach a half-foot of rain.