WEATHER AWARE: Scattered showers today, numerous strong thunderstorms possible tomorrow

Mobile, Ala.(WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are WEATHER AWARE tomorrow as a frontal boundary will be moving through our region today into Sunday Evening.

We are under a marginal risk for severe weather today as the cold front will dip through our area. The threat for severe weather is very low but it is possible that a few showers could produce strong winds.

The frontal boundary will stall out by the coast this evening and then lift northward as a warm front. This will keep our atmosphere unstable and provide lifting in our atmosphere. There will be a second wave of showers and possible thunderstorms Sunday morning from 3am-11am. The threat for severe weather is still ion the low in but a few thunderstorms could become strong.

Sunday afternoon there may be a few isolated showers across our region but the main wave of showers with the highest threat for severe weather this weekend will begin Sunday at 3pm until early Monday morning. Our mid and upper levels are indicating strong winds as well at our surface with gusts up to 30 mph. We are under an Enhanced risk for severe weather (level 3/5) as numerous strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across our region.