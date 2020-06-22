WEATHER AWARE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through the afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

Right now we are seeing scattered showers and storms across our area with the most heavy concentration in NW FL. Once the sun sets and we lose the daytime heating, the storms should weaken. Because we are under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center, we are still weather aware . This means that of the thunderstorms that do occur, one or two could be strong or briefly severe. The main threat with these are gusty winds of 60 mph.

Tonight will be mild and muggy with lows in the 70’s. A south wind at 5-10 mph will keep that humidity around.

Tomorrow looks similar to today with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. We are also under a marginal risk for severe weather through Wednesday, meaning this summertime pattern will continue. The main threat will continue to be gusty winds. We keep small rain chances around Thursday and Friday with highs near 90 degrees.

Subtropical Depression Four has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Cape Cod. This will not impact the Gulf Coast and will likely dissipate by the end of the week.