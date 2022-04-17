MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Easter Gulf Coast! Unfortunately, the weather patter looks to remain active this holiday with another round of strong and severe storms for the afternoon and evening.

Areas of dense fog will burn off through mid-morning. The atmosphere remains quite soupy with high humidity. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 80s with clouds and peeks of sunshine.

We will stay WEATHER AWARE as we move into the afternoon and evening. Isolated storms will begin popping up in our north counties around lunchtime. The coverage of storms will increase through the afternoon and into the evening. Just like Saturday, storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and hail. Although the tornado risk is quick low, it is not zero. The best chance for a brief tornado will b over Washington, Clarke, and Greene Counties.





The chance of storms will continue past sunset. A cold front will move through the region early Monday. Behind this front, drier and cooler air will rush into the region. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s.

The Gulf Coast is set for a stunning, seasonable week ahead. Morning lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s with highs near 80. Humidity will stay in a nice and pleasant range.