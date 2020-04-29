WEATHER AWARE: Scattered Severe Storms Possible Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today’s forecast headlines include WEATHER AWARE today, beautiful tomorrow, then a warm and sunny weekend.

This morning, a line of showers and thunderstorms will be moving southeast out of Central Mississippi. Rain and storm chances will rise for the Gulf Coast after sunrise. The storms that move in could produce gusty winds and possibly and brief tornado. The News 5 area will need to stay WEATHER AWARE. The line of storms is expected to weaken through midday, but they may remain strong to possibly severe as they move across our area. Additional storms are expected to pop up during the afternoon mainly east of I-65. These storms could produce brief damaging winds and some small hail. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 with rain chances winding down after sunset.

Being a WEATHER AWARE DAY make sure you keep up with today’s changing weather. Also, have a plan and identify more than one way to receive warnings just in case one method fails.

The weather pattern will quickly quiet down. Lower humidity and lots of sunshine will stick around through the rest of the week. Highs will stay in the 70s with morning lows in the 50s. Temperatures will begin climbing through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s by Sunday and Monday.