WEATHER AWARE: Rain Expected, Isolated Severe Weather Possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are WEATHER AWARE on the Gulf Coast this afternoon with a chance for a few strong and severe thunderstorms.

A complex of showers and storms associated with a developing winter storm will move through the Gulf Coast. Periods of heavy rain will be possible. The threat for severe weather will mainly focus over the I-10 corridor and areas closer to the coast. The main hazard will be damaging winds and a brief tornado. The cold front will begin moving through the region after 6 pm. This will bring an end to the rain from west to east.

The front should clear the Gulf Coast by midnight. Behind the front, a rush of cold air will be driven in by west winds gusting to 30-35 mph. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 30s by Sunday morning, but wind chills will hover in the 20s. Clouds will continue through the day. A few snow flurries will be possible in our Northern Counties. No accumulation is expected. Temperatures will struggle to reach the 40s with wind chills in the 30s all day.

Sunshine will return for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Highs will return to the 50s with morning lows in the 30s. Another cold front will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday dropping our temperatures for the end of the week.