WEATHER AWARE: Numerous thunderstorms possible today

Good Morning Gulf Coast! Today we are weather aware today as the ingredients are favorable in our environment to produce scattered and numerous thunderstorms throughout the day.

We are under a marginal risk for severe weather. This is at the low end of the scale (1/5) but there is still a possibility that we could see a thunderstorm or two turn severe. The main threats we are watching are damaging winds associated with those stray thunderstorms. Yesterday we saw a few severe thunderstorms and the same chances are on the board.

Today, there forecast models are showing a possibly of seeing broad rotation in our environment. The possibility is low but we cant rule out a stray spin up tornado. Our atmosphere is being driven by a strong upper level low pressure system in the Northeast. Our winds are from the southwest from the surface to the upper levels. If for a brief moment our surface winds turn from the south we could see broad rotation in a stray thunderstorm.