Weather Aware Monday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – This afternoon has just been gorgeous with blue skies temperatures in the 70’s and 80’s and some puffy cumulus clouds. Tonight, our weather pattern will start to shift to unsettled.

Our next system will approach overnight bringing the chance for scattered showers and storms after midnight that will continue off and on through Thursday. There is a level 1 of 5 risk in place for severe weather Monday and Tuesday as we are expecting scattered showers and storms. The main threats will be isolated damaging wind gusts and possibly some small hail. Heavy rain and flash flooding is also a possibility, so be careful on those roadways! Not everyone will see rain 100% of the time, but there is a chance every day through Thursday! Keep those umbrellas handy!

Past Thursday, sunshine and cooler air will return, but be sure you stay weather aware through the beginning of the week!