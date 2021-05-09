Weather Aware Monday

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – This afternoon has just been gorgeous with blue skies temperatures in the 70’s and 80’s and some puffy cumulus clouds. Tonight, our weather pattern will start to shift to unsettled.

Our next system will approach overnight bringing the chance for scattered showers and storms after midnight that will continue off and on through Thursday. There is a level 1 of 5 risk in place for severe weather Monday and Tuesday as we are expecting scattered showers and storms. The main threats will be isolated damaging wind gusts and possibly some small hail. Heavy rain and flash flooding is also a possibility, so be careful on those roadways! Not everyone will see rain 100% of the time, but there is a chance every day through Thursday! Keep those umbrellas handy!  

Past Thursday, sunshine and cooler air will return, but be sure you stay weather aware through the beginning of the week!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories