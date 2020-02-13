WEATHER AWARE: Marginal risk for severe storms tonight through Thursday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We will track a cold front as it moves across the Gulf Coast through Thursday morning. Although the severe weather threat isn’t high, there could be a few communities that see isolated strong storms.

Temperatures will remain elevated thanks to a breezy south and southwest wind. Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The severe weather threat will arrive after midnight as the cold front moves in from the west. A squall line will move in bringing the chance of an isolated strong or severe storm. The line of storms will weaken as it moves east. Scattered rain will linger through the first half of the day Thursday. Temperatures will hold in the lower 60s.

More sunshine will come Friday, but it will be a cooler day. Morning lows will bottom out in the 30s with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Saturday will stay sunny and dry, but rain chances will arrive Sunday as our next weather system takes shape. Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible through Tuesday.