Weather Aware: Low severe risk and heavy downpours today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It is a WEATHER AWARE DAY along the Gulf Coast today due to the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms this morning through around midday. There is a marginal risk, level 1 of 5 (low end), for severe weather along and east of I-65. A marginal risk doesn’t mean severe weather is likely, it just lets us know there is a possibility. If a storm were to become severe it would be capable of damaging wind gusts and an isolated brief tornado can’t be ruled out.

In general, it’s going to be a soggy day along the Gulf Coast. We’ve already seen more than a couple of inches of rainfall during the overnight and we’ll see even more. Be careful during your morning commute as there will be more times of heavy rain. Most will pick up at least another half an inch before the day is done, but an additional several inches will be possible.

The severe risk goes away this afternoon, but showers won’t be so quick to leave. We’ll be left with times of heavy downpours into tonight. Once we get towards sunset, rain will finally be moving from west to east and by the overnight, it’s just a few lingering showers. The morning begins with temperatures near 70, but we’ll be cooler this afternoon as the front moves through.

We keep a slight chance for a few dribbles of rain first thing Saturday morning, but the trend will be clearing. By the afternoon we should have a mostly sunny sky, but it will be much cooler. Highs tomorrow will only reach the upper 50s with a north breeze that will make it feel like an even cooler day. Wind gusts may reach as high as 25 mph.

Winds die down tomorrow night, but with a light wind and clear skies, it will be cold Sunday morning. We’ll begin the day in the middle 30s and north of I-10 a light freeze is possible. Thankfully, with sunshine, we warm to the lower 60s Sunday afternoon.

Next week begins seasonable and dry, but a few showers are added to the mix on Tuesday as we get a reinforcing shot of cool and dry air into mid-week.