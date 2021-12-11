WEATHER AWARE: Low risk for severe weather today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- We are starting out with dense fog and muggy conditions. We are WEATHER AWARE today with a LOW THREAT for severe weather. We are under a marginal risk for severe weather, level 1/5, as a line of thunderstorms is expected to make its way through throughout the day. We could see a few thunderstorms produce damaging winds or a brief spin up tornado.

Storms should enter our northwest communities by 10 AM and they should exit Northwest Florida by 6 PM at the latest. Northwest Florida is NOT under a threat for severe weather. The line is expected to weaken by the time it passes I-65.

We will start to clear out by early evening and see temperatures dip into the mid 40’s overnight. Tomorrow we will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance of a stray sprinkle. We will be mostly sunny with a stretch of beautiful weather to kick off next week!

