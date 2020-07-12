WEATHER AWARE: Line of storms moving into our area this afternoon and evening

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast!

We are weather aware today as a cluster of thunderstorms is moving into our area from the north. Timing looks to be afternoon and evening hours. The NE counties in our area are under a slight risk for severe weather (level 2 of 5 – scattered severe storms possible) where the rest of our area is under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5 – isolated severe storms possible). The main threat with this cluster of thunderstorms is damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has also outlined our area as an area to watch for severe thunderstorms and we may see a severe thunderstorm watch being issued. As we lose daytime heating, we should start to see this line weaken. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for our area until 10 pm.

Tomorrow will be more of a typical summertime pattern with hot temperatures in the low-to-mid 90’s and afternoon showers and isolated storms. Another heat advisory has been issued for tomorrow for our MS counties as well as Mobile and Baldwin counties.

For the rest of the week we will see typical summertime weather with isolated afternoon storms and hot temperatures in the 90’s.

The tropics are quiet and are expected to stay that way through the next 5 days.