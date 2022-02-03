Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday Gulf Coast!

Today is a News 5 WEATHER AWARE day as isolated strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon into this evening.

This morning, we are seeing some light to moderate rain ahead of a cold front that is off to our north and west. After lunchtime, that front will start to move through bringing a line of showers and storms. The main threat in these storms will be isolated damaging wind gusts, a brief tornado, and heavy rain that could bring some flooding. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area in a level 2 of 5 risk meaning that out of the storms that do occur, some could be severe.

In addition to land threats, the seas will be ROUGH with a high risk for rip currents, potential coastal flooding, and a Small Craft Advisory in place thanks to 5-8 foot waves and high winds.

The threat for severe weather will end by midnight as the cold front moves east of our area. Even after the cold front passes tonight, rain will linger through much of the day on Friday. After this moves out Friday evening, we mostly clear out for the weekend. MUCH cooler air will also move in with highs struggling to get out of the 40’s Friday and Saturday with lows in the 20’s and 30’s. The rain stays out of the forecast through midweek next week as temps rebound slowly.