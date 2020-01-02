WEATHER AWARE: Isolated strong storms possible tonight and into Friday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Thursday evening and into the overnight hours as a cold front slowly pushes east across the Gulf Coast.

A cold front will bring some severe storms to the Louisiana and South-Central Mississippi. Ahead of the front, isolated showers and a few storms will be possible. They will move south to north. There is a risk that some of these storms could produce gusty winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The cold front will move into the region around midnight. The chance of storms will continue into Friday morning. Temperatures will stay quite warm thanks to a southerly breeze. Overnight temperatures will hover near 70 with high humidity.

Storms will be possible for the first half of the day Friday for communities east of I-65 as the cold front continue to move east. Scattered rain will stick around through most of the day Friday. Temperatures will haver in the lower 60s for most of the day as winds turn westerly and then northwesterly.

Drier air will arrive for the weekend with morning lows falling into the 30s by Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 50s to around 60. Another quick-moving cold front will bring some showers to the Gulf Coast next Tuesday.