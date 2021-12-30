WEATHER AWARE: Isolated strong storms possible through today

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday Gulf Coast!

We are starting off with some showers moving across the News 5 neighborhood. Throughout the day, we are WEATHER AWARE as storms that do occur today have the potential to be strong or severe.

The entire News 5 neighborhood is under a level 1 of 5 risk meaning isolated severe storms are possible. There is some uncertainty about whether the storms will be able to form because we may not have one of our severe weather checklist items….lifting. If we do not have that boost that storms need to form, obviously we will not have severe weather or that threat will be lessened. If they do, they could be strong. The storms will also be scattered for the most part, so there is no specific time frame, but models have been showing a line of sorts moving through around midday… into the evening. If the line forms and holds together, we would be looking at a damaging wind gust threat, but if it breaks apart into individual storms, we could see some damaging winds but also an isolated tornado as well.

Highs today will be near 80 degrees for most.

Tomorrow brings no severe risk, but we could see some showers.

Looking ahead to Saturday, there is a more potent system that will move through the second half of your New Years Day into Sunday. This brings the risk for strong storms as well. After that moves out, sunshine returns next week with a MAJOR cooldown in store.