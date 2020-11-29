WEATHER AWARE: Isolated strong storms possible through the evening

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are weather aware as several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. The main severe weather threat will be concentrated near the coast with the main hazards being damaging straight line winds and a brief isolated tornado or two. By 10 pm, the severe weather risk will dissipate and we will be left with much cooler air in the coming days.

We will dip into the 30’s and 40’s overnight with a northwest wind around 5-15 mph. Most will not get out of the 50’s on Monday with a brisk northwest wind at 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. We will start out cloudy and clear out by the afternoon.

Tuesday morning brings the possibility of our first freeze with most waking up in the 20’s and 30’s with wind chills in the lower 20’s. Temperatures increase a little throughout the week, but we will likely stay below average for the next 7 days. Highs will be in the 50’s and 60’s and lows will be in the 30’s and 40’s. Our next chance for rain is going to be at the end of your work week.