WEATHER AWARE: Isolated strong storms possible this afternoon through Sunday morning

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Saturday

We are WEATHER AWARE starting this afternoon through Sunday morning. We start the day with a few showers and some patchy dense fog but we bring in the chance for more rain and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some of these could be strong or severe with the threat of damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and some hail.

We see another risk overnight as a line of storms moves in along the cold front itself. Most of the News 5 neighborhood is under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather with the biggest risk being to our north.

Once that clears out after lunch on Sunday, COLD and windy conditions move in. We are looking at wind chill values in the 20’s Monday morning.

As far as other impacts go…We have a Wind Advisory in place this morning through tonight for winds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. On the water, there is a Small Craft Advisory in place today with a Gale Watch issued for tomorrow. Gale conditions include winds of 20-30 kt and seas of 6-10 feet. There is also a high risk for rip currents through the weekend and high surf expected.

Sunshine returns Monday with cold mornings through the week. Temps will start to rebound by midweek before another front moves in.