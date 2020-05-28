Weather Aware: Isolated Strong Storms and Steamy Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re almost to the weekend Gulf Coast. Today’s headlines include another weather aware day, building heat, and a mostly dry weekend.

Make sure you keep up with the weather today as there is a marginal risk for severe storms. Today though will be different than yesterday. Most of the area found wet weather yesterday, but today, a little less than a third of the area will likely see a shower or thunderstorm. Any storm that develops today will be capable of damaging winds and hail. Heavy downpours are likely within storms. While the tornado threat is very low, it’s not zero.

The pattern will begin to slowly change for today and tomorrow. Anticipate more sunshine through the day leading to some steamy afternoons. Highs will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat indices will be in the 90s in most spots. Isolated showers and storms will develop during the afternoon. The rain chance today is only 30%. We’ll see more showers and storms tomorrow, however, it will be a typical late spring and early summer day with a 40% chance for showers and storms.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the southern states for the weekend and early next week. This will lead to a much drier air mass and widespread lower 90s into at least the middle half of next week.