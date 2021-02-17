WEATHER AWARE: Isolated strong or severe storms possible Wednesday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking a chance for strong and severe storms tonight as a cold front moves across the Gulf Coast.

Clouds will continue to thicken over the Gulf Coast as moisture rises. An area of low pressure will move east through the northern Gulf of Mexico. Ahead of it, a warm front will move north over coastal areas. This could be a focus for a few strong or severe storms after 8 PM. The main hazards would be damaging winds or a brief tornado. The chances for severe storms will drop the farther north/inland you head.

The threat of severe weather will end before daybreak. Lingering showers will continue into Thursday morning under cloudy skies and north winds. Temperatures will hover in the 40s most of the day with a few spots reaching the 50s by the afternoon.

Sunshine will return Friday. It will be a chilly end to the week with morning lows in the 20s and highs near 50. Dry weather will persist into the weekend with a nice warming trend. Many locations will reach the 60s by Sunday.