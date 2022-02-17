Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

Today is a News 5 WEATHER AWARE DAY for the threat of some strong to severe storms later this afternoon through the evening. We are starting out warm and muggy with temps in the 60’s. We are also seeing some morning rain showers way ahead of the system that will move through later, but there are no lightning or thunder with these.

Some rain will continue here and there throughout the morning, but later this afternoon and evening, we will see a line of storms move through. These storms have a low chance of becoming strong or severe with the main threat being damaging winds, but we cannot rule out an isolated tornado or two. The storms will finally move out around midnight. There is also a Wind Advisory in place from 8 AM until 6 PM today for winds of 10-15 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

MARINE: There is a Small Craft Advisory in place through Saturday afternoon along with a high risk for rip currents. There is also high surf which could cause some coastal flooding.

After the storms move out overnight, we will start to clear out Friday with breezy conditions. That gives way to a BEAUTIFUL weekend with sunshine and highs in the 60’s. Rain returns early next week.