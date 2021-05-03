WEATHER AWARE: Isolated storms this evening, Severe storms possible Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An active weather set-up will lead to multiple rounds of storms through the middle of the week. Severe storms will be possible.

Pop-up storms will be possible mainly for areas north of I-10 through 9 pm. Temperatures will stay warm this evening slowly falling through he 70s.

Tuesday will be another WEATHER AWARE Day for the region. A cold front will slowly move through the Southeast U.S. A complex of storms will develop ahead of the front and move toward the Gulf Coast. Isolated storms will develop around lunchtime and continue through the early afternoon. These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. The squall line should move into the region sometime around 3-5 PM. This line of storms will bring a risk of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Storms will march through the region through the late evening. The severe weather threat should end around 10 PM.

Scattered downpours will linger Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Severe weather chances will drop substantially for Wednesday. Drier and slightly cooler air will arrive for the end of the week. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s with lows in the 50s.