WEATHER AWARE: Isolated storms possible this evening, rain chances decrease tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

This afternoon we have seen showers and thunderstorms pop up mainly in our inland counties. These will continue through this evening; one or two of these storms could be strong or briefly severe with wind gusts up to 50-60 mph. After the sun sets, we will start to see these weaken and dissipate. The humidity will stick around tonight with lows dipping into the 70’s.

Starting tomorrow we start to see the rain chances go down to our typical summertime pattern of high humidity, small rain chances each day, and hot temperatures. Highs will stick near 90 degrees.

The Saharan dust has arrive along the Gulf Coast. Some impacts we could see are more vivid sunsets/sunrises, a lull in tropical activity, and a lower air quality that could cause allergies to flare up.