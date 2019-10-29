LIVE COVERAGE: Tornado warning issued in Northwest Florida

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast, be weather aware today. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible during the first half of the day.

Thunderstorms will be capable of strong wind gusts and a brief weak tornado can’t be ruled out. By this afternoon the threat of any severe weather will lower as a warm front lifts north over our area.

Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination today. We’ll get more rounds of showers and thunderstorms. That chance is 70%. If a thunderstorm finds you rain totals will be anywhere from a half-inch to two inches of rain.

Thanks to the aforementioned warm front it will be a warm day. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight will bring more breaks in the rain, but we’ll keep at least a 50% chance with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Early tomorrow brings even more showers and thunderstorms. This time though, the rain we get will be brought on by an approaching cold front. Thunderstorms will move from west to east from the morning into the early half of the afternoon. By trick-or-treat time most of the rain will be coming to an end and it will be cooling quickly!

By trick or treating, temperatures will likely be in the 50s and it won’t take too long for us to drop into the 40s! A warm Halloween costume might be the way to go. We’ll start Friday in the lower 40s with wind chills in the 30s, however, areas inland might be in the 30s!

Skies will be dry Friday and we’ll only warm to around 60. This weekend for fall back we get more chilly mornings with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.