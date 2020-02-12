WEATHER AWARE: Isolated severe storms possible Wednesday Night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A few showers and isolated storms will be possible into the region and stalls out. Expect high humidity to continue with steady south breeze. Fog will also be a continued menace, especially for coastal communities. A dense fog advisory will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will remain unseasonably mild. Lows will bottom out in the middle 60s.

The front will stall out and begin lifting north Wednesday. South winds will increase through the day keeping temperatures warm again. Highs will soar into he upper 70s to near 80. A few spotty showers and storms will be possible, but the severe weather threat will come with another cold front. That will likely not affect the region until after 10 PM. As the front arrives, a broken line of showers and storms will move from west to east across the Gulf Coast. A few strong or severe storms will be possible, but the overall severe weather threat will decrease as we approach sunrise Thursday.

Rain will linger through Thursday with drier air moving in for the end of the week. Friday is looking cool with sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 50s with lows falling into the 30s. Temperatures will rebound back into 60s Saturday and near 70 by Sunday. Rain chances will rise again for the back-half of the weekend.