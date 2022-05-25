MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We remain WEATHER AWARE this evening. A batch of showers and storms will move in from the west this evening. Storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and/or a brief tornado. Heavy rain will also be an issue.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect now through 7 PM Thursday.

A HIGH SURF ADVISORY is in effect through 4 AM Friday.

Rain chances will lessen after 10 PM, but we anticipate another batch of showers and storms after midnight. This will continue to move in from the west taking us to sunrise Thursday morning. Temperatures will hold near 70.

Storm chances will remain high through Thursday as a cold front passes through. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Storms will become more isolated for the afternoon and evening.

We are set for a gorgeous stretch of weather Friday into Memorial Day weekend. Humidity will drop and skies will stay sunny. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s with morning lows in the lower 60s.