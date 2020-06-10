WEATHER AWARE: Isolated Severe Storms Possible Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today is a News 5 Weather Aware day. By this afternoon we’ll see scattered thunderstorms at a 60% chance. Some of those storms will be strong and a few of those storms may become severe with damaging winds and hail being the two main concerns. Severe weather is not a guarantee today, but it is possible. Just make sure you stay up to date with the weather. By this evening any storms will have moved away.

Today brings more sky-high humidity again. Today begins in the mid to upper 70s with areas of patchy fog and scattered passing showers. We’ll warm up steadily and by the afternoon most will top out near 90, but heat index values will be hotter. At the beaches, the high risk for rip currents continues. The risk for rip currents will begin to go down starting tomorrow.

The reason for the increased rain and storm chance today is due to an approaching front. It will pass this evening. This will usher in much lower humidity for the end of the week even though we aren’t looking at much of a cool down. Days will begin in the 60s, highs will reach the upper 80s, and we’ll get plenty of sunshine. The sunshine looks like it will stick around through the weekend!