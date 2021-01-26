WEATHER AWARE: Isolated Severe Storms Possible Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

It is a News 5 Weather Aware Day. This means as you go through your day, have a way to be aware just in case as by this afternoon into the early evening a few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out.

This morning begins with passing showers and a few thunderstorms. It’s also going to be a warm and very humid start to the day. Be on the lookout for patchy dense fog in coastal counties.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase into the afternoon, especially for those along and east of I-65 and if we are to see strong storms this is the most likely region. While the overall severe threat is low, it’s not zero. The main concern if a storm becomes severe would be damaging straight-line winds, but a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. The chance wet weather finds you is 60%. Daytime highs will reach the mid-70s.

Unsettled weather continues into this evening, but the front that is driving all the weather today will finally begin to move easterly. By midday tomorrow afternoon the trend will be clearing and cooling. By Thursday morning we’ll be in the mid to upper 30s. Daytime highs on Thursday and Friday will likely be in the 50s while we could approach freezing Friday morning.

As we move into Saturday for the Senior Bowl it will be a little warmer in the mid-60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Another front will arrive Sunday then we’ll trend cooler into early next week.